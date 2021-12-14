Kanawha HIV Taskforce hears update on syringe programs in state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials on the Kanawha County HIV Taskforce heard an update from West Virginia health officials on syringe programs in the state and their licenses on Tuesday.

Elizabeth Coffey, State Opioid Response Director for the DHHR Bureau for Behavioral Health said there are nine harm reduction programs currently in the process of being funded by the bureau. Of those nine, four are fully licensed, she said.

Conley also said the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration (SAMHSA) is releasing a harm reduction grant. The potential funding would result in two harm reduction programs in the state restarting and three programs are looking to begin backed by the funding, she added.

If approved for funding, Conley said the bureau would receive $400,000 for three years, totaling $1.2 million. It would bring the bureau to 14 harm reductions.

Conley noted it was not related to SOAR funds.

“The new grant does allow for the purchase of syringes with the money. Whereas with the SOAR, it does not allow that,” Coffey said.

Office of Health Facility Licensure & Certification (OHFLC) Director, Jolynn Marra told the task force that all service programs that offered a full array of harm reduction services had to be licensed by Jan. 1, 2022 to keep operating.

“Nine syringe services programs in West Virginia have completed the application process with OHFLC. We have two more applications that are in various stages of being licensed,” Marra said.

Gov. Jim Justice signed a law in April requiring licenses for collection and distribution programs. Health organizations also must have outreach and treatment services.