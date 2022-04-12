Kanawha HIV Taskforce: Health officials shifting some resources from COVID-19 to HIV response

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Suzanne Wilson, the Director of the Division of HIV/STD, Hepatitis, and Tuberculosis for the state Bureau of Public Health noted Tuesday to the Kanawha County HIV Taskforce that there have been seven new cases of HIV diagnosed in Kanawha County since the taskforce’s last meeting — which took place in February.

Wilson said that five of the new cases were diagnosed in the first quarter of 2022. Seven of the eight HIV cases confirmed in the county in 2022 were from injected drug use, the data showed.

Wilson told the taskforce that as COVID-19 cases around West Virginia near pandemic lows, her department and the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) have been able to shift resources around, including to the fight with HIV.

“As things have slowed down, it’s allowed us to be more focused on getting additional training, getting folks out into the field and getting new positions created and filled to help support the response,” she said in response to a question from the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

“Some of our disease investigators were deployed to utilize their skills for COVID contact tracing and some activities. As well as many of our surveillance staff.”

State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad, who was participating in the call, voiced a similar statement.

“We did have a lot of our resources in the EPI department addressing COVID. Since things have died down a little bit, we are trying to reallocate some of those positions to other parts of the agency that need them,” Amjad said.

WATCH: April 12 meeting of the Kanawha County HIV Taskforce

Wilson’s presentation included the total number of HIV cases in connection with injection drug use diagnosed in Kanawha County since 2019 to 104.

56% of those cases have been male and 80% have are people between the ages of 20 and 40. Wilson said 56% of total cases report being homeless or unstably housed in the past 12 months. 93% of cases are co-infected with hepatitis C.

February marked the first anniversary of Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, the head of HIV prevention for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, telling the task force that the county’s HIV outbreak is ‘one of the most concerning in the United States.’