Kanawha health officials note additional HIV cases linked to care

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Health officials with the state and Kanawha County see a positive trend in the medical status of HIV outbreak cases in the county.

Officials met virtually on Tuesday for another Kanawha County HIV Task Force meeting. Suzanne Wilson, the Director of the Division of HIV/STD, Hepatitis, and Tuberculosis for the state Bureau of Public Health led the meeting and shared updated figures.

“The number of individuals that have been linked to care at some point since their HIV diagnosis has increased by five over the last two months from 86 to 91. Two of those five individuals were linked to care within 30 days of their diagnosis,” Wilson said.

There were two new HIV diagnoses in Kanawha County since the last time the task force met – which was in April. The total number of HIV cases identified in the county since Jan. 1, 2019, is now 106. Nine out of the 10 new cases in 2022 have been confirmed associated with injection drug use.

According to Wilson, 57% of the cases are male, 79% of cases are between 20 and 40 years old and 54% of cases report being homeless or unstably housed in past 12 months.

Ninety-two percent of the cases are co-infected with Hepatitis-C. During the meeting officials with Covenant House discussed a recent HIV testing event in Dunbar where they said they didn’t find any HIV cases but ‘a lot of Hep-C.’

Wilson reported an HIV case death but said it was not related to the virus.

“We had one new case that was deceased. However, it is not suspected that the death was related to their HIV status. We don’t have an official cause of death yet so that investigation is still pending,” she said.

The next Kanawha County HIV Task Force meeting will be in August.