Kanawha health official discusses testing, vaccination efforts on 580-LIVE

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Health officials in Kanawha County continue to test and vaccinate citizens for the coronavirus as numbers have doubled in recent weeks.

Jeremy Nelson, chairman of Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health, appeared on Monday’s 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS and discussed the past weekend’s events and what is ahead.

Nelson said there were around 600 citizens comes through the health department for a Saturday clinic that featured testing, first-time vaccination and third doses for immunocompromised people. The same clinic saw 700 people come thru on Friday.

The clinic has been put on for the past two weekends, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lee Street location. Nelson said on Monday to Friday, the KCHD is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for a vaccination with no appointment necessary.

“You do not need an appointment. You can go there, get your shot, get your vaccine if you haven’t had your first or second one. For those that are immunocompromised, you can get your third,” Nelson said.

The next drive-thru clinic by the health department is scheduled for Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar.

“If you want to be vaccinated, and please get vaccinated for the ones you love, go do that. Then for those who are immunocompromised, they can get in that line and get a third dose,” he said.

KCHD’s latest report on Friday afternoon indicated 541 active cases of the virus. On Sunday, the county reported to the state DHHR 55 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours including another 33 probable cases. In late June and early July, the health department reported as few as zero, one and two cases per day.

“We are a vertical right now. One day last week, our numbers doubled in positive cases. We are on high alert,” Nelson said.

11,280 vaccinations were given over the weekend in the state, according to Gov. Jim Justice’s administration, up from previous weeks.