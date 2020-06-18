Kanawha health officer urges COVID-19 testing for all beach-goers as Myrtle cases emerge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Dr. Sherri Young, the health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is urging residents who have traveled to Myrtle Beach and other tourist areas to get tested for COVID-19 as cases around West Virginia have been linked to trips.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reported on Thursday tracing three cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County residents to travel related to the popular South Carolina destination.

There are at least 14 cases of COVID-19 reported in the state to Myrtle Beach travel including Cabell, Logan and Preston counties.

She told MetroNews that she is urging all beachgoers to get tested.

Dr. Sherri Young

“Be tested before you go so that you know you’re safe and especially for people returning home. Two weeks ago they didn’t know Myrtle Beach was going to be a hotspot and it turned out to be one,” Young said.

“If you find yourself returning home from a hot spot, we are more than happy to help you with testing.”

Young said the three cases in the county are from three separate trips. Through contact tracing, KCHD is now in the midst of 20 people being tested specifically linked to those individuals that were in Myrtle Beach.

She anticipates a spike in cases in the coming weeks with the amount of citizens being tested that have recently traveled.

“I was certainly hopeful that people could take vacations and follow the guidelines and we would be safe,” Young said.

“That’s one of the dangers of reopening so it is something we had been cautiously optimistic about but also cautious in the fact we knew this could happen.”

On Thursday, the State Fair of West Virginia announced a canceled event as COVID-19 cases rose in the Fairlea area. There have been six church outbreaks in six counties in the state in the past week, Gov. Jim Justice announced on Wednesday.

So is this the second wave that health experts have warned about?

“This is certainly worrisome for a second wave,” Young said. “Seeing that many numbers go out of one isolated area and people traveling back and forth, this could very easily be the beginning of the second wave.”

The KCHD clinic is open on Friday for testing, located at 108 Lee Street East in Charleston and will accept patients from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Appointments are preferred. To make an appointment, call 304-348-1088. Walk-ins may be asked to wait in their vehicles to maintain social distancing.

Young said citizens should hold places accountable for reopening with proper safety guidelines.

“We need to wear masks, we need to be socially distance, we need to be careful out in public especially in congregant settings trying to maintain social distance,” she said. “We need to be washing our hands and using hand sanitizer.”