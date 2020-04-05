Kanawha health leaders take additional steps after Justice’s executive order

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia counties under heightened social distancing guidelines have started working through how to communicate and enforce them.

“If people didn’t get the message before, this is not a vacation. This is a national health crisis,” Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said in a Sunday afternoon press conference to roll out the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s new rules.

Gov. Jim Justice issued executive orders this weekend for stricter social distancing in “hotspots,” including Kanawha, Monongalia, Harrison, Jefferson, Berkeley and Morgan counties.

The rest of the state remains under a stay-home order, but coronavirus is spreading more rapidly in those areas, requiring greater precautions, officials said.

Justice’s executive order is meant to limit groups to a maximum of five people and directs all businesses to require employees to work from home “to the maximum extent possible.”

It authorizes the county health departments to limit occupancy of any businesses that remain open to the public and designates support from the State Police and the West Virginia National Guard.

“One of the problems that we’ve had over the weekend is that we’ve seen people pouring into stores and large areas,” said Kanawha-Charleston Health Director Sherri Young.

Kanawha County had 63 positive coronavirus cases as of this afternoon, according to the local health department.

Of those, Young said, 85 percent of those were outpatient and the remaining 15 percent required hospitalization.

The heightened rules are meant for people with the virus who still feel like they can function, Young said.

“If people are outpatient and they are feeling well, it is hard to convey the message that just because they feel well they should not go out in public,” she said Sunday afternoon.

“This is our best step at moving forward. The numbers could be much worse if we had not put earlier recommendations into place. So we are tightening those recommendations.”

The Kanawha order limits access to businesses to two individuals for every 1,000 square feet of public space. Businesses are also to control access with a strict one-in, one-out policy when the maximum number of patrons is reached.

Story by Brad McElhinny