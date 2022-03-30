Kanawha health leader sees endemic in sight with COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As COVID-19 case numbers continue a downward trend statewide, now matching totals seen at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is confident the pandemic will shift to an endemic soon.

On Tuesday, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) reported 21 active cases which was the lowest recorded number of active cases since May 2020. Young, the Interim Health Officer and Executive Director of the KCHD confirmed 25 active cases in the county Wednesday to MetroNews but still remained encouraged by the numbers trend.

“To see the numbers cross that threshold, below any active number we have seen for two years is such encouraging news. We hope that as we continue to reopen and people start having their summer breaks, that we can continue that trend,” Young said.

On Wednesday, the state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 354 active COVID-19 cases across the state. Active case totals reported this week by the DHHR were last seen in the spring months of 2020, according to the agency’s dashboard.

Hospitalizations dropped by one on Wednesday to 160 statewide. That total was 153 on Monday, marking the lowest hospitalization figure for COVID-19 since July 2021.

The state has seen a rapid decline in active cases the past two months as totals peaked at nearly 22,000 in late January. Young said the rapid peak was due to the omicron variant of COVID-19. Young said the downward trend is part of a normal trend after an increase as there is protected immunity in the community after a high surge.

Young said she continues to advocate for citizens to receive the vaccine, a booster shot or even a second boost if need be. On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized another dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for Americans 50 years of age and older and for younger age groups with weakened immune systems.

She told MetroNews that the data reflects that vaccinations have brought down the severity of those contracting the virus.

“We had a lot of breakthrough cases, even with the omicron and vaccines. But we had more people make it to the finish line and that is what we are looking for with this vaccine, right now and in the future,” Young said.

March 2020 marked the month that West Virginia recorded its first cases of the coronavirus. Young said she believes no one thought the pandemic would last two years but she is glad there are tools in place, such as tests and vaccines, to make the pandemic an endemic in the coming months.

Now two years from the beginning, four counties in West Virginia including Calhoun, Gilmer, Tyler, and Wayne are reporting zero active cases as of Wednesday. More than a dozen other counties reported only a handful of active cases.

“I think we are finally at a point, even from the healthcare side of it, that we can move on to the next chapter. Call it endemic, learn from our experience, work with the public, and keep things open. Get back to our normal lives,” Young said.