Kanawha health department releases updated coronavirus testing numbers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Since the coronavirus pandemic response began in March, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has held 58 drive-up testing events and administered more than 18,000 coronavirus tests.

The department released updated testing numbers on Tuesday, noting 18,290 tests received.

“We couldn’t do this without the help of our partners — the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, the Charleston Fire Department and the West Virginia National Guard,” said Dr. Sherri Young, the health department’s health officer and executive director. “We also want to thank the first responders who are out there every day responding to the calls of people with symptoms of this virus, and the people who work tirelessly at our events.”

According to the health department, 1,047 people have received flu vaccines at testing events.

There have been 2,797 total coronavirus cases in the county, in which 2,761 are confirmed cases and 36 are probable. There are 994 active cases.

Seventy-eight county residents have died in association with the pandemic; the most recent person to die in connection to the coronavirus was a 68-year-old male.