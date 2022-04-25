Kanawha GOP reacts to early voting controversy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Negating a decision to put in an early voting precinct on the West Side of Charleston was a result of following the law according to the head of the Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee.

The plan to add an early voting location at the Girl Scouts of the Black Diamond Council headquarters on Virginia Street was terminated when the Secretary of State ruled county officials had missed a key deadline in the process. Tressa Howell, Chair of the Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee, spoke about the decision on 580-Live on WCHS Radio Monday. According to her, the original location was to have been the Schoenbaum Center, but that was suddenly switched.

“They decided they didn’t want to use the Schoenbaum Center and instead wanted to use the Girl Scouts building and we as a committee had never seen a proposal and there was no discussion on it, so we didn’t have any information,” said Howell.

Despite Republican opposition, the Kanawha County Commission approved the location as a voting place for early voters. Although now removed from the list, it’s already been reported in some election literature as an early polling place.

“When you look at the sate code, there are timelines that need to be followed. Republicans are about the rule of law and doing what’s in the best interest of every citizen in our state and nation,” she said.

County Commissioners reluctantly conceded the deadlines were missed, but added they planned to have the Girl Scouts’ location approved as an early voting place for the fall general election.

“We hope there’s great transparency and they provide us with information so we can discuss it with our voters. Then move forward to make sure we’ve actually followed the law,” Howell said.