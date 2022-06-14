Kanawha emergency officials warn of dangers of excessive heat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As temperatures near record highs this week in Kanawha County, emergency officials are reminding the public about the dangers of extreme heat, particularly with kids left in hot cars.

On Tuesday, officials with Kanawha County Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority (KCEAA) demonstrated the dangers of how hot it can get in a hot during the summer months.

C.W. Sigman, the emergency management director held a thermometer of around 100 degrees outside during the demonstration before placing it in a vehicle with the windows up and no air conditioning on. After 10 minutes in the vehicle, the thermometer levels went up to 140 degrees and above the max markings.

Derek Pinson, a Captain at KCEAA told the media that a child’s temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult’s, and a child left in a hot car could die within minutes.

“Never leave your child in the car. No matter what. Even if the windows are cracked and the A/C is on, a child should never be in the car by itself for any reason,” Pinson said.

Sigman added that 23 children died last year of vehicular heatstroke nationwide and parents need to stay on high alert to prevent such a tragedy from happening here.

Heatstroke begins when the core body temperature reaches 104 and a child can die when their body temperature reaches 107 degrees. Health officials urged the public to stay cool and hydrated, in air-conditioned settings as much as possible throughout the duration of this week.

The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued an Excessive Heat Warning until Thursday morning with heat index values up to 109.