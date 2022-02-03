Kanawha emergency officials urge public to prepare for winter storm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County emergency officials are prepping for a strong wintry mix hitting the area Thursday into Friday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Charleston says two fronts are about to collide over parts of the Mountain State and Ohio, and the result will be heavy rain turning to ice and snow.

C.W. Sigman, Emergency Management Director for Kanawha County told 580-WCHS he expects around two inches of rain up to the moment it changes to ice overnight. The NWS is advising the flood watch remains in affect until late Thursday night.

“They are not predicting any major river flooding but I suspect we will have low drainage areas that will flood. When the Coal River gets to action stage in a few days, we will probably have water over the road at Ferrell Road,” Sigman said.

NWS has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Friday. Mixed precipitation expected. Two inches of snow and up to two tenths of inch of ice is possible, according to Metro 911.

Sigman said ‘it’s going to cause many power outages’ and told county residents to prepare. He said if a person has a generator to make sure it’s outside and off wooden porches. Sigman also advised not to plug generators into house systems unless there is a proper switch gear.

Sigman predicted the Friday morning commute to work will be a treacherous one.

“If you have to go out, give yourself plenty of time and leave plenty of space. If you have to go out, but time will tell come five o’clock in the morning,” he said.