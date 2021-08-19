Kanawha education board to hold public hearings on calendar proposals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education will hold public hearings next month on future school calendar proposals that include starting the school year later in August.

Board members discussed preliminary versions of the 2022-2023 calendar at its Thursday meeting.

The two proposed options for the first day are Aug. 15, 2022 and Aug. 22, 2022. Kanawha County Schools was the first school system to begin classes this year when students entered the classroom on Aug. 9. The last day of school for students is May 23, 2022.

If the board approved the first option, the semesters would be split by the Christmas holiday, in which the first semester would conclude on Dec. 23. Students would also get a full week off for Thanksgiving. The final day of classes would be May 23, 2023.

If the school system went with the second start date, the first semester would end on Jan. 13, 2023 with the second section of classes to begin on Jan. 18, 2023. Students would only get two days off for Thanksgiving. The school year would end on May 26, 2023.

Superintendent Tom Williams noted there is flexibility about adding days off and moving the final day of classes.

“We can play around with the end date of the year and add some other dates in there,” he said. “That would be up to you all and what you all would like to do and what we hear in the public hearings.”

The public hearings will take place Sept. 7 and Sept. 16, in which the latter hearing will be part of the board’s scheduled meeting.