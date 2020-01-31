Kanawha BOE meeting next week over superintendent vote

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education will meet next Wednesday in special session to reconsider the vote it took on Wednesday to hire a new school superintendent.

The board voted 3-2 in favor of naming Deputy Superintendent Tom Williams the successor to Ron Duerring, who is retiring June 30.

Board President Ryan White called posted a message on Facebook Friday saying he scheduled the meeting after questions arose about a possible violations of the state’s open meetings law.

White and board member Ric Cavendar voted against appointing Williams. noting they wanted a search process. Board members Jim Crawford, Becky Jordon and Tracy White voted in favor of two motions related to the position.

The agenda for the special meeting was posted Friday evening. It calls for a motion to reconsider the search process, a motion to select a search method and a motion to reconsider the vote that hired Williams.