Kanawha education board approves Cedar Grove request

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Schools will request funding from the state School Building Authority for renovating and adding to Cedar Grove Elementary School.

The Kanawha County Board of Education on Thursday agreed to ask the School Building Authority for $10.2 million for the priority project.

If the state authority agrees to the project, a portion of the school would be demolished and replaced with STEM labs and other classrooms. During the construction, students would be moved to Cedar Grove Middle School for lessons. Cedar Grove Middle and DuPont Middle schools would be consolidated, in which students of both institutions would have classes at DuPont Middle School.

Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams said the school system will submit the proposal to the state School Building Authority by Jan. 29. He will present the proposal in March, and the School Building Authority would announce a decision the following month.

Williams told board members that construction would not begin until the fall of 2022.