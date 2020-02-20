Kanawha education board approves Capital High roofing/HVAC project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education on Thursday approved a bid for HVAC and roofing work at Capital High School.

Dougherty Company Inc. of Charleston submitted the winning bid of more than $10.8 million. The project is part of the excess levy voters approved in November 2018.

It will take 12 weeks for the related equipment to be ready, but school system communications director Briana Warner said the company could start by spring break.

Work will be done in phases to disturb as few classrooms as possible. The full HVAC project is expected to take 18 months to complete.