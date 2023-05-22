Kanawha deputies say Rand shooter acted in self-defense, victim identified

RAND, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies say they have identified a man who died Saturday night in the community of Rand and that the man who shot him will not be charged.

The two men got into a verbal argument in the 5600 block of Raven Drive.

Thomas Lawrence Green IV, 43, of South Charleston, was fatally shot just after 9:30 p.m., according to deputies.

Deputies said Green and his wife went to Raven Drive to look for his daughter who had lied about her location. The couple then encountered another man when the argument started. Green pulled out a handgun and attempted to fire a round at the man when the weapon malfunctioned, according to deputies. The man was also carrying a handgun and fire multiple rounds at Green.

Green was struck multiple times and died at the scene.

Deputies later determined the man who shot Green acted in self-defense.

The shooting remains under investigation pending a review of all forensic evidence.