CROSS LANES, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Tuesday morning stabbing in Cross Lanes that has left a man in critical condition.

Deputies said that a woman admitted to stabbing the man before 9 a.m. at a residence on the 5000 block Shannon Drive in what appears to be a domestic situation.

She said that the man broke into the apartment and she stabbed him in the chest area. He was taken to CAMC General to be treated for injuries.

No one is in custody at this time.