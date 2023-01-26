Kanawha deputies continue to investigate Snapchat traffic that concerned some parents in Sissonville area

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — No charges have been filed but the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation into some online communication between students associated with Sissonville High School and Sissonville Middle School that concerned some parents in connection with a possible threat of violence.

Investigators said the material was posted on Snapchat. The parents of of several children who posted the material have suggested to deputies “the material was NOT originated to be interpreted as a potential act or threat of violence,” a release from the sheriff’s department said. “The material is alleged to have simply been a task suggested for a student to help manage some personal issues and to assist with this student’s therapy.”

The sheriff’s department is continuing its investigation to make sure it was an isolated incident.

“This case is active, and no charges have been filed at this time; however, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office wishes to assure the community this is a matter we take very seriously and after a full investigation, the case will be turned over to the Kanawha County Prosecutors Office for further review,” the department said.