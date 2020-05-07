Kanawha deputies arrest man who allegedly stabbed his grandmother

CAMPBELLS CREEK, W.Va. — A man is in custody after allegedly trying to murder his grandmother.

Joseph Parker

Joseph Allen Parker, 33, of Campbells Creek, is charged after the stabbing early Thursday morning of his 80-year-old grandmother, according to Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Brian Humphreys.

Authorities allege Parker went to Rose Parker’s residence at Gap View Drive on Campbells Creek at just before 2 a.m. She called 911 and reported her grandson was trying to break into her home, Humphreys said. While on the phone, Joseph Parker gained entrance and stabbed his grandmother in the head.

Rose Parker was rushed to a Charleston hospital and is in stable condition.

Deputies found Joseph Parker walking on Gap View Drive. They said he had blood on his hands and clothes. He’s in the South Central Regional Jail charged with attempted murder.

Deputies are continuing their investigation.