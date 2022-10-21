Kanawha County woman sentenced for setting fire

CEDAR GROVE, W.Va. — A Kanawha County woman is headed to prison for setting a forest fire last spring.

Hannah Boley, 23, was convicted of setting the fire at Horsemill Hollow in Kanawha County back on March 22. The fire consumed about one tenth of an acre of forest land before it was contained. There were no injuries.

The fire was started about 3:30 in the afternoon. Division of Forestry officials said they were able to quickly respond and get the fire out and get a head start on the investigation. A K-9 was used to help solve the case.

“Thanks to everyone in our agency and all agencies that helped respond to this case, we were able to utilize our K-9 unit and use the resources at our disposal to continue to protect the state and our beautiful forests from wildfires,” said. John Bird, Special Operations Unit Investigator with the West Virginia Division of Forestry.

A Division of Forestry wildfire suppression first responder worked closely with the Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department and Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department with the initial response, suppression and preliminary investigation. The Cedar Grove Police Department and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the arrest.