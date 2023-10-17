Kanawha County woman pleads guilty to wire fraud conspiracy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County woman pleaded guilty to conspiracy of committing wire fraud Tuesday after admitting to an attempt to transfer a veteran’s stolen disability benefits as part of an identity theft scheme.

Amy Deavers, 50, of Glasgow admitted she became involved in the already ongoing wire fraud scheme in December of 2022.

Court documents state that Brittany King, 34, of East Bank and a co-defendant unlawfully obtained the personal identification information of multiple people through King’s employment with a business that cleaned local office spaces from December 2020 through at least December 1, 2022.

King and co-defendant used the personal information to reroute the victim’s mail to King’s address in Charleston, where they then opened lines of credit and bank accounts, and purchased loans and credit cards.

Deavers said her involvement in the scheme started after King was federally charged and arrested on Dec., 5, 2022. She said her and the co-defendant made an attempt to transfer $1,000 from the fraudulent accounts to Deaver’s on Dec., 30, 2022, which was used to reroute Department of Veterans Affairs disability benefits of one of the victims.

The co-defendant was incarcerated at the South Central Regional Jail when she spoke to Deavers during a recorded phone call on Jan., 30, 2023. Deavers said during the call, the co-defendant provided her with information to access and transfer funds from the veteran victim’s account.

Deavers faces a maximum 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. She also owes up to slightly over $12,086 in restitution. Deaver’s sentencing is set for Feb., 6, 2024.

King pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft on Oct., 3, 2023. She owes over $176,000 in restitution.

United States Attorney Will Thompson commended the work of multiple agencies who were involved in the case, including the United States Postal Inspection Service, the U.S Secret Service, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Senior United States District Judge David Faber presided over Tuesday’s hearing.