Kanawha County woman dead after being struck by vehicle

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A teenager girl died after being struck by a car in Kanawha County Thursday night.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said Elizabeth A. Niemeyer, 18, of Charleston, was walking along Sissonville Drive, state Route 21, at about 7:35 p.m. when she was hit from behind by a vehicle heading in the same direction.

Niemeyer was pushing a stroller that had a young child in it and another young child was walking nearby. Deputies said neither of the children were injured.

After speaking with the driver, who remained at the scene, and several witnesses, investigators determined that Niemeyer was walking near the outer line of the highway. Deputies said no charges are expected to be filed against the driver of the vehicle.

The collision took place in the 7100 block of the highway.