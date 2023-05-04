Kanawha County woman charged for single-vehicle fire that spread to other cars and in residential area

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A St. Albans woman has been charged with multiple counts of arson for setting a fire that damaged multiple vehicles and nearby buildings early Wednesday morning.

In a news release put out by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters with the Lakewood Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire along River Park Circle Road around 1:30 a.m. The flames had started in a single vehicle and then spread to a residential area nearby and multiple other vehicles.

Kanawha County Deputies have charged Donna Loue Hall, 54, with three counts of first-degree arson and four counts of third-degree arson after she caused allegedly caused more than $319,000 in property damage.

Investigators found Hall sitting on the front porch of one of the residences that caught fire, according to the sheriff’s office. She was found with “fire-producing materials” in her possession. Hall also had fire ash markings on her hands.

She is being held at the South Central Regional Jail with her bond set at $10,000.

This investigation is active. Anyone with more information or surveillance video around the area is asked to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.