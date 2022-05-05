Kanawha County woman charged for February fire

KANAWHA, COUNTY, W.Va. — A Kanawha County woman faces a second-degree arson charge after she allegedly set fire to a bathroom at a health clinic.

According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal, 40-year-old Crystal Gail Looney allegedly started the fire at the Cabin Creek Health Clinic in Dawes on Feb. 18. The bathroom is adjacent to the main clinic building.

Authorities arrested Looney on Wednesday.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal said Thursday that Looney is free on a $10,000 personal recognition bond.