Kanawha County woman charged for being accessory in Charleston murder

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Sissonville woman has been charged in connection to a Charleston murder.

Ariel Rose Waldorf, 27, is accused of being an accessory after the fact in the death of Charles Thaxton. Authorities previously arrested 30-year-old Beau Alexander Hodge for shooting Thaxton last Thursday in the 1300 block of Stuart Street. Hodge faces a first-degree murder charge.

According to the Charleston Police Department, Hodge traveled to Waldorf’s house following the shooting. Waldorf learned Hodge shot Thaxton, and the incident stemmed from Thaxton attempting to steal an ounce of methamphetamine from inside of Hodge’s truck.

Authorities found Hodge outside of a wrecked truck on North Pinch Road in Elkview on Thursday. He is being held at the South Central Regional Jail without bond.

Police arrested Waldorf on Monday. Her bond was set at $5,000 cash.