Kanawha County will receive $20 million from opioid settlements

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Opioid litigation settlements mean millions of dollars heading to Kanawha County.

On Tuesday during their meeting, the Kanawha County Commission reveled they will be adding around $7 million dollars to their use from the settlements. The entire county will be receiving around $20 million from the over $871 million litigation settlement, according to attorney Anthony Majestro, who spoke at the commission meeting Tuesday.

There is currently one litigation still pending which is against Kroger pharmacies. Majestro said the settlement amount could eclipse $1 billion after the Kroger case and other bankruptcy court cases are settled.

State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey was at the forefront of settling these opioid cases against popular pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart.

“He did an excellent job, he helped lead this, and he had the confidence of the court and that’s how it got settled,” commission president Kent Carper said on Morrisey.

The commission said they’ve agreed to send a portion of the money they’ll receive and put into the West Virginia First Foundation. The foundation was set up, voted on by lawmakers, and uses board members to decide on what to use the funds for.

“Most people predicted these cases would go nowhere,” Carper said Tuesday. “This commission and this prosecutor (Morrisey) brought it to attention.”

The Kanawha County Commission said they will be transparent with how they use the funds, which may go towards treatment, prevention, harm reduction and/or law enforcement.