Kanawha County surpasses 600 deaths related to the coronavirus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County health officials have confirmed more than 600 coronavirus-related deaths.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on Monday confirmed five additional deaths, bringing the local total to 604.

“With each soul lost to this pandemic, we remember them as our family, our friends, our neighbors, and our colleagues, and we celebrate the lives they lived and those lives that they have touched,” said Dr. Sherri Young, the health department’s health officer and executive director.

Health officials reported 150 active coronavirus cases, a decrease of 48 cases from Sunday.