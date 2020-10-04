Kanawha County students back in school Monday; deputies will be out

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the first time in nearly seven months, Kanawha County students will have lessons in school buildings.

Kanawha County on Saturday went gold on the state Department of Education’s coronavirus map after weeks of being at the orange and red levels.

Extra Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies will be around schools starting Monday as a reminder to drivers to be safe in school zones.

“When you’re not used to going through school zones and slowing down and watching for kids for seven months, it takes a little bit of thinking to do that,” Sheriff Mike Rutherford said on Sunday. “We want to make sure that everyone is reminded to watch what they are doing at watch for our kids.”

According to Rutherford, 25 deputies will be watching roads with at least one deputy in each unincorporated area.

Rutherford said the extra patrols will be out for at least two weeks, but the plan is dependent on possible changes in the school calendar related to coronavirus cases.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure kids are safe, and we’ll continue as long as we feel it needs to be done,” he said.

Kanawha County Schools will have a blended-learning model for two weeks, in which half of a school’s students will have face-to-face instruction for two days while the other half takes part in virtual lessons. Wednesday is a dedicated cleaning day for all schools.