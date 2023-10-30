Prosecutors: Cross Lanes officer-involved shooting justified

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Monday the Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies’ actions were justified after a late September standoff in Cross Lanes that led to the fatal shooting of a suspect.

At a Monday afternoon news conference, investigators said they have reviewed witness statements and video evidence of the standoff, which took place Sept. 23 at the Rodeway Inn.

Authorities concluded the fatal shooting of Bryan Edwards Spencer of Logan County was justified.

Spencer was wanted on an outstanding warrant in Logan County for skipping out on home confinement.

Kanawha County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Debra Rusnak said Metro 911 received a call from a woman who they believe had previous relations with Spencer. She said he had taken her vehicle, a firearm and had a history of violent behavior.

Deputies located Spencer in Room 314 of the Rodeway Inn. Rusnak said the statement Spencer gave proved his intentions were specific and purposeful.

“During the investigation, law enforcement officers learned that the suspect had stated that he was not going back to prison, that he was going out with a bang, and he wanted death by cop and planned to take as many officers as he could,” said Rusnak.

Rusnak said Spencer had previously been arrested in Logan County for the possession of dangerous drugs.

Officers saw Spencer poke his head out of the hotel room upon their arrival, look both ways, and proceeded to exit toward the vehicle.

When he got into the vehicle officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, Rusnak said. When they turned on their blue lights Spencer leaned his head out of the vehicle and began firing at them using a 9mm pistol he had found in the vehicle.

The officers immediately returned fire and after numerous shots, they then removed Spencer from the vehicle and attempted to provide aid to him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rusnak said fortunately no officers were injured.

“It’s a miracle that no one was hurt besides the suspect in this incident, the officers were very fortunately, thankfully their experience and their training paid off that day,” she said.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said the responding officers per policy were initially placed on administrative leave following the incident.

“We had a doctor talk to them and make sure everything was okay with them mentally, and everything went well, the internal investigation was completed,” he said.

Rutherford said the officers are back to work.

“They did an exceptional job, we’re extremely proud of them,” he said. “We’re extremely happy that none of our guys were injured, and we chalk that up to the exceptional people we have and the training they did.”