Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will have extra patrols out for July 4 weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting extra patrols during the July 4th holiday weekend.

Joe Crawford, chief deputy of Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office told the media that nearly all of their over 100 deputies will be working starting Thursday and going through Monday, cracking down on driving under the influence and fireworks safety.

“There’s going to be extra deputies out looking for those violations. We want you to be responsible, we want you to have a good time but we want you to be safe,” Crawford said.

The sheriff’s office noted that there is often an increased call for service during holiday weekends, especially when the weather is conducive to large gatherings, therefore, the extra patrols will be assisting with the 911 call volume as well.

Crawford noted there will be four or five extra deputies helping the Charleston Police Department at the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta this weekend.

He added that anyone concerned with fireworks safety should leave it up to the professionals and to double-check with individual town and city ordinances.

“A lot of times the fireworks end up being a tragic event. People end up losing a limb or arm, leg because they are do not know or are following safety guidelines and procedures,” Crawford said.