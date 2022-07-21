Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office warning citizens of scam calls

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There is a scam call telling people they missed jury duty in Kanawha County, officials said and are warning citizens.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office the “scammers” are identifying themselves as real deputies. They are telling people they missed jury duty and must pay a fine to not go to jail.

The KCSO said they will never ask anyone for money over the phone and they will never ask you to withdraw money and transfer to any other account.

If you are suspicious of any calls you receive, contact the KCSO at 304-357-0200.

