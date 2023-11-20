Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reviewing potential scams of “traffic violations” popping up in emails

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind folks about potential scams after receiving numerous complaints about “traffic violation” emails.

The Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of potential scams appearing in people’s email accounts that are asking citizens to take immediate action and pay for citations.

The email subject lines are typically labeled as “notice of traffic violation,” and are trying to make citizens believe that they have been cited for miscellaneous traffic offenses. The emails also include links to click for payment or payment options.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public that citations are only issued by officers in person and legitimate fines are handled through the appropriate court system. They urge citizens to not open suspicious emails, click on links, or send money to unknown sources.