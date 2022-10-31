Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office out with Halloween safety reminders

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will step up patrols Monday night to ensure families have a safe time trick-or-treating this Halloween.

“We’re going to have extra directed patrols across the county,” Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said during a news conference earlier in the day. “We’re going to have at least seven extra units out in addition to what our normal patrol shift will be.”

Trick-or-treating in Kanawha County runs from 6-8 p.m. Monday. Parents are asked to accompany their children, if possible, to ensure safety.

“We encourage obviously to be with an adult and travel in groups. Wear some clothing that is light colored or florescent so you can be seen at night,” Crawford said.

Drivers are reminded to slow down in neighborhoods during these hours.

The sheriff’s office is also encouraging parents to check their child’s Halloween candy before they consume it.

“Wait until you get home. Go through the candy. Dump it out, look at it and make sure it hasn’t been tampered with,” Crawford said.

Crawford said while the county has not received any reports of rainbow fentanyl tied to Halloween candy, he said it remains a concern.