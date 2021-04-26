Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office looking for vehicle in interest following chase

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle of interest following a pursuit Monday in the Sissonville area.

The chase started as a traffic stop around 7 p.m. involving a black Chevrolet Colorado. One deputy crashed their vehicle on Sissonville Drive and has non-life-threatening injuries. The wreck involved an oncoming vehicle, and the other driver was taken to a hospital.

The pursuit continued along a natural gas line right-of-way near North Grapevine Road. According to the sheriff’s office, a passenger began firing a gun at a cruiser, shattering a windshield. The deputy was not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.