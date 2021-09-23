Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office looking for East Bank woman

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information related to a missing East Bank woman.

Lisa McNeely, 44, was last seen Monday around 9 p.m. at her East Bank residence. Authorities said she was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and pink flip-flops.

The sheriff’s office described McNeely as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 225 pounds. She has ties to Kanawha and Mingo counties.

Anyone with information should contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169 or [email protected] People can also send a message to the department’s Facebook page or submit an anonymous tip at https://www.kanawhasheriff.us/.