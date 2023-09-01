Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office K-9 retires after a decade of service

CHARLESTON, W.Va. –A K-9 officer with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will be retiring after 10 years of service.

Sheriff Michael Rutherford signed the official orders for K-9 Brix to retire Friday.

After Brix started at the sheriff’s office in 2013 in the patrol division, he then moved on to specializing in narcotics, tracking, and apprehension.

Brix could also be found serving students at Riverside High School were he worked as a School Resource Officer K-9 under the direction of Corporal Michael Dickerson, who has been Brix’s handler throughout his decade-long career.

Corporal Dickerson said he met Brix at K-2 Solutions K-9 Training School in North Carolina, excelling their careers together over the years of service.

Brix will now become a permenant family member of Dickerson, where Dickerson said he can relax and enjoy many more years to come.