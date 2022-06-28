Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office issues warning of jury duty scam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam involving someone making false accusations about missing jury duty.

According to the agency, the person identifies himself as a deputy or prosecuting attorney and tells the person they are in contempt of court due to missing jury duty. The caller then orders the person to pay a fine or face jail time.

The person is using the names of actual deputies and prosecuting attorneys and is making calls from 304-355-0078.

“Please know that the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and the Kanawha County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney will NEVER call you asking you to pay money over the telephone. We will NEVER ask you to withdraw your money and transfer it to any other account, gift card, or credit card,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

Anyone who has questions about a call should contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0200.