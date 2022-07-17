Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office excited for opportunity on “On Patrol: Live”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will take the national stage in the coming weeks.

The sheriff’s office recently announced that it will appear on a new show called “On Patrol: Live,” beginning on Friday. The show will follow deputies as they respond to calls live on television.

The show will air every Friday and Saturday night on the cable channel REELZ beginning 9 p.m. on July 22.

Lt. Sean Snuffer, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office told 580-WCHS that the office is excited about the opportunity.

“They want to be able to showcase the sheriff’s department and let people know that this is a great department. They all enjoy working here and are excited about it,” he said.

Snuffer noted that camera crews have been in town for several weeks to prep with the show and get comfortable out on calls. He said the sheriff’s office selected certain deputies to work with the crews.

“We pick ones that are well spoken, have a lot of activity and seem to interact well with the public,” Snuffer said.

In a news release, Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said “The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is honored to have been approached by Half Moon Pictures and REELZ to be showcased in “On Patrol: Live. We look forward to a successful working relationship with Half Moon Pictures, which produces On Patrol: Live.”

“On Patrol: Live” will be hosted by Dan Abrams and Sean “Sticks” Larkin, who also led “Live PD.”