Kanawha County Sheriff’s in search of stolen UTV

TORNADO, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a stolen side-by-side.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputy M.A. Dingess is leading the investigation on the theft of the UTV that took place in the Tornado area between 10:00 p.m. Sunday and 7:00 a.m. Monday morning. It was stolen on the 6600 block of Coal River Road.

According to Dingess, the UTV is a 2018 white and orange Kawasaki Teryx 800. He said it’s a four-seater with aftermarket wheels and tires, black brush bumpers, LED lightening, “whip” style lighting, a 6-inch lift kit with control arms, and a covered room with a front windshield. It’s worth $21,000.

Dingess said to contact him immediately at (304)-357-0169 with any leads on the vehicles’ whereabouts or the identity of the suspect or suspects involved.

He also asks that if anyone has any surveillance video capturing the theft to contact him.