Kanawha County Sheriffs identify suspect in Tornado Volunteer Fire Department larceny case

TORNADO, W.Va. — Kanawha County Sheriff’s now identifying a suspect in the larceny incident at the Tornado Volunteer Fire Department.

After a man broke into the fire station Sunday and took some items, inclduing a couple of chargers and a handheld radio, deputies were able to locate those stolen items and return them to the fire department.

Deputies are now finishing up the investigation and charges are expected to be filed in the coming days, as well as suspect information.

Kanawha County Sheriff Deputies and the Tornado VFD has been working together to solve the case, along with the help from community members in giving a tip on the suspect was.