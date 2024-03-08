Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department announces Deputy of the Year for 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department has announced that Tyler Americo is Kanawha County’s 2023 Deputy of the Year.

Deputy T.S. Americo is a 3-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department and is assigned to the road patrol division.

“He works hard and is always willing and eager to learn,” said Chief Deputy Joe Crawford.

The announcement came at the Kanawha County Commission meeting Thursday.

Sheriff Mike Rutherford said selecting Deputy of the Year is a tough task with so many great deputies to choose from.

“We’ve been doing this for quite a while and it is really, really hard,” said Rutherford. “We have some fantastic deputies.”

The other nominees for Deputy of the Year:

Lieutenant D. Roush

Sergeant T. Anderson

Corporal M. Dickerson

Corporal C. Boner

Deputy T. Dubiel

Deputy W. Ingram

Sheriff Rutherford was proud of the group nominated for the award. He said the deputies serving with the department of some of the finest in the country.

“I would put any member of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department up against anybody, anywhere, because they do a great job and I’m so proud of them,” he said.

Commission President Lance Wheeler congratulated the men who were nominated for the award.

“It’s an incredible honor that you all have made it this far,” said Wheeler.