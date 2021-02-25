Kanawha County set to launch texting service for citizen help

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Citizens in Kanawha County will be able to get help on issues via text starting Friday.

The Kanawha County Commission is launching a new service Friday where citizens will be able to text the number (304)KC4-HELP (304-524-4357) and receive guidance to resources and report potential issues. TextMyGov uses your mobile phone’s regular messaging service to relay information using keywords like ordinances, report code violations, utility, COVID-19 info, emergency preparedness, etc.

Citizens will also be able to opt-in for emergency text alerts from Kanawha County, such as chemical emergencies and inclement weather, according to a release.

Commissioner Lance Wheeler stated, “We recognize the need for lines of communication to be consistently open, in multiple ways. TextMyGov will be a simple way for our citizens to reach out to us with a quick question or an in-depth concern, and do it all from their cell phone. While we are exceedingly active on multiple social media sites, we feel this service will reach our citizens who may not have social media but still appreciate the ease of texting. “

An example Wheeler gave 580-WCHS is that if a citizen has concerns about an abandoned house and high grass. A citizen would be able to send photos and information and the county development office would receive the request and stay in touch.

Commission President Carper said, “If we’ve learned anything from the last year of living during a worldwide pandemic, multiple lines of communication are crucial to the safety of our citizens. Our texting service will be a new way for citizens to get the answers they need within moments. We know time is of the essence, and our citizens need new, innovative ways to reach out to us.”

Commissioner Ben Salango added, “We’re thrilled to offer a new way to serve our citizens. One example of how this service will increase our outreach with citizens is the code enforcement side. Citizens will have the ability to submit code complaints, for example, “report tall grass” or “report dilapidated structure,” directly to our planning office. They can include details of the code violation and a real-time picture of their concern. This will be a huge aide for our code enforcement officers to respond to complaints.”

To enroll in emergency alerts from Kanawha County, text KCEMERGENCY to 91896. Standard text messaging rates for apply for citizens.