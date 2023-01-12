Kanawha County Senators React to State of the State

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The first day of West Virginia’s new legislative session was capped off with Governor Jim Justice delivering his seventh state of the state address in the House Chamber Wednesday night.

Governor Justice wants to see swift action take place for his many of his big proposals, one of which is a 50% reduction in state income tax over the next three years.

Newly elected State Senator Mike Stuart said he loves big ideas. The big idea Stuart can especially get behind is the income tax cuts.

“A 50% immediate cut in income tax is unprecedented, it’s historic. I credit the Governor for a big idea.”

Stuart, a former U.S. attorney, liked what he heard from the Governor and thinks now is the time for big ideas to come to fruition.

“I’m open to all good ideas,” Stuart said.

“The idea of doing it big, making it mean something, having a big impact, that’s what we have to do right now.”

Stuart also said he believes thinking big and acting on ideas like these are what can bring West Virginia back and become the “cool new place” again.

Other than big, bold is the word that former House member and current Senator Eric Nelson used to describe the proposals he heard from the State of the State address.

Nelson said, “It’s a very bold plan with the personal income tax reduction. Is there room for doing some if not all of that, yes.”

Despite worry that the House and Senate may not find common ground on this issue, Nelson has seen the two bodies come together many times before to get things solved.

“We’ve proven that over the past few years. A lot of smart people will talk through this and do what’s right,” said Nelson.

Tax reduction in West Virginia has been a hot-button topic for a few years with the governing bodies yet to resolve it.