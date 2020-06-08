Kanawha County scrambles for pollworkers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick was in search of pollworkers Monday to work the polls in the state’s largest county on election day.

McCormick said she lost nearly two dozen previously committed workers by noon. She said she believes it’s related to the coronavirus.

“I think people are getting close to the time to work and they are getting more nervous is what I understand,” McCormick told MetroNews affiliate 580 WCHS.

The veteran clerk said this election, delayed five weeks because of the pandemic, has been the most unique she has ever overseen and that continued with Monday’s phone calls.

“I have never had this ever in my life–this many pollworkers quit,” she said.

McCormick scheduled an emergency pollworker training session for Monday afternoon in hopes of getting new workers ready to go.

Special rules governing this election require fewer pollworkers on election day. McCormick will need at least three at all 169 precincts. She said the polling places will safe and clean for workers and voters.

“We have masks, faceshields and gloves (for the workers) and we have gloves for the voters to use,” McCormick said. “We also have all kinds of wipes that will be used to wipe down (equipment).”

Polls open at 6:30 Tuesday morning and close at 7:30 Tuesday night. McCormick said the election has been full of surprises and her office will be ready for something out of the ordinary Tuesday.

“It’s been the election that’s been different all the way around,” she said.