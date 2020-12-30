Kanawha County Schools will hold remote instruction only next week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Schools will continue with remote learning next week, regardless of the color on the Saturday COVID-19 alert map.

The school system (KCS) announced Wednesday that January 4-8, the return from the holiday break, will be all remote.

“At this time with the current COVID-19 numbers in Kanawha County and our orange designation, we are very likely to be orange on the Saturday map. No matter the color this Saturday, KCS will be remote learning next week, January 4th-8th,” the school system said in a tweet.

KCS continued by saying in-person students will log in to Schoology daily.

“We hope this allows time for families to make plans. Teachers & staff should still report next week. Students receiving in-person services related to an IEP will still report. Daily meal delivery will continue beginning on 1/4/21,” the tweet continued.

Beginning on Monday, all students can access free meals by going to their closest bus stop. Deliveries begin at 11 a.m. along normal bus routes. Specific bus garages may be able to give a more exact stop time. Those numbers can be found on KCS website.

The semester change for KCS is January 19, the same date that Gov. Jim Justice said all elementary and middle schools in the state would open to in-person learning regardless of colors on the map.

High schools will still not be able to hold in-person learning if a county is red but would be allowed if its orange, according to Justice on Wednesday.