Kanawha County School’s Virtual Program expanding in students and entities

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After four years of the Kanawha County School’s virtual program, students and coaches behind the effort are seeing the success pay off as the program continues to expand.

While KCS began the virtual program in 2018 with just 25 students participating, those numbers skyrocketed during and in the wake of the Covid-19 Pandemic as it now serves over a thousand students. KCS experienced a grand total of 1,522 students coming and going throughout the program last school year and a total of 918 students enrolled in it full-time.

Along with the increasing numbers of students enrolled in the virtual program is the surge of high scores a recent update revealed tracking the program’s success rate. The recent update shows the student success rate through the program at an average of 92.3% across all grade levels.

Virtual schools program Executive Director Valery Harper said she attributes the program’s success to her colleagues who go above and beyond to help the students.

“My coaches and my staff, they are very passionate and are willing to go to houses, talk to parents, meet the needs of the students, bring them to the board office for tutoring, we will do anything that it takes to help our students,” said Harper.

Harper said they had a total of 109 students enrolled in their special ed program last year, which has a 90% success rate. She said Chandler Academy School saw an overall course passing rate of 98% for the nine Chandler students enrolled in the program.

KCS designs the courses in the virtual program, now boasting a total of 188 self-owned courses where they no longer have to lease curriculum outside of KCS, and which saves the school system millions of dollars a year.

In addition to the expanding number of students enrolled in the virtual program through the Kanawha County School system alone, the program has also been garnering some interest from other school systems in the state as well, such as Berkley County who is now paying KCS to use their already-designed virtual curriculum. They also expect that interest to possibly continue to spread to other counties, as well.

However, just within Kanawha County the virtual program has expanded to many other entities, not only including the special ed program within KCS but five private schools in the region and other educational programs.

The virtual school has been working with ID and intellectually disabled students within the school system if a student in that program is unable to attend school physically for an extended period of time.

It works with the five private schools in the area to offer them courses that may not be offered through the private schools alone with KCS receiving funding to bring the virtual program to them, as well. It also helps initiatives such the University Collaborative Program and the Toyota Program offered through KCS.

Harper said this expansion is only continuing into the next school year.

“So far right now we’ve already recruited brand new to Kanawha County Schools, 85 private or homeschool students that are going to be enrolling with us, but that’s just the beginning,” she said.

Harper expects more to enroll by the end of August, projecting about another 50 students to come on board at least.

She said they also have an increasing roll-over success rate at 85% of students who will now be continuing the program next year.

Another aspect of such success with the virtual program Harper said could be due to its flexibility and the way its tailored to each student’s individual schedule and needs.

Harper said middle and high school students have the flexibility to enroll in the program as a “singleton” and take the desired course virtually. She said they can choose the virtual path while still enrolled in brick and mortar school for a few different reasons.

“We really do it for three reasons, one is if they have a scheduling conflict in their course schedule, the second reason is if it’s not offered at the school, and the third reason is if we have students who are behind in elective credits we can be able to give them the elective credits so they can graduate on time,” Harper said.

She said last year a total of 440 high school students that attended brick and mortar school were able to supplement with one of the courses offered in the virtual school.

Harper said through the virtual school’s uniquely-designed platform that fits all students needs, they anticipate a continuation of its success.

“We are able to be creative with them, we listen them, we listen to their needs, and sometimes it might be going to the school part-time and part-time with us, and sometimes we just help transition the student be full-time with us first and then transition them to public schools,” Harper said. “We’re like a buffet, we let the parents choose what they need and we help them fit that to their schedule and their lifestyle.”

However, while the students may attend school virtually through the program it is also flexible with allowing those students to participate in extracurricular activities, field trips, and various clubs, the same programs offered to students attending public school. Virtual school students are also allowed to sign in to public schools in the county and eat lunch with their peers.