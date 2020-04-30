Kanawha County Schools Transportation set for salute to Class of 2020

BELLE, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Schools Transportation Department will be honoring the Class of 2020 on Friday with a bus salute.

22 Kanawha County Schools (KCS) buses and dozens of bus drivers from service areas at all eight high schools will gather at Riverside High School to form a 2020.

“They would like to do this for these seniors. To give them some kind of sendoff saying ‘we care for you, we’ve enjoyed having you on our buses and we are sorry we didn’t get to say goodbye personally to you on your last day that you rode my bus,'” Jimmy Lacy, the Supervisor of Transportation Safety and Training for KCS told 580-WCHS.

Lacy said the visual salute is the least the bus drivers can do for a senior class who experienced anything but a normal ending.

Gov. Jim Justice decided in the last few weeks that schools would not have the ability to get back to the physical classrooms for the remainder of the school year due to COVID-19.

Lacy said many bus drivers want to say goodbye in a proper way to kids they have watched grow up and build a relationship with.

“If you ask a bus driver, once a kid steps on their bus and starts riding the bus that is their kid. That goes until that kid graduates and moves on and they will still refer to them as ‘hey that was my kid.”