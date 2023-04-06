Kanawha County School’s transportation reviews survey footage of illegal bus passing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Transportation professionals in Kanawha County are gathering survey results and video footage to make students safer on school buses.

West Virginia is one of the 34 states to take part in the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Service’s annual survey that gauges the number of illegal passes bus drivers witness in a given day.

Bus drivers with Kanawha County Schools conducted the one-day survey on March 23 where they reported motorists who passed their buses while they were stopped. They gathered video evidence of the illegal passing’s on their bus cameras and on Thursday, they met at the transportation department to view the results.

Executive Director of Transportation for Kanawha County Schools, Brett Fraley said that the school system puts a lot of effort into preventing casualties caused by drivers passing buses through different kinds of high-tech stop arms, more lights, and other devices, but the problem still continues.

“I don’t see illegally passing a bus at all, it’s got yellow lights on it, it’s got red lights on it, it’s got a stop sign that comes out that says ‘stop,’ it’s 40 foot long, we put everything we can on,” said Fraley.

While the issue is showing a decline in Kanawha County based on the survey results from 2017 to present, with a total of 61 illegal passing’s in one-day in 2017 compared to 14 in 2023, a lower number of drivers have also participated in the survey this year.

Fraley said it’s unfortunate that the most dangerous time for a child in a school day is getting on and off the bus, and just one illegal pass can cause a lot of damage.

“One illegal pass is too many, because it affects the child, it affects their family, it affects the community, and it affects the school,” Fraley said.

A bus driver for Kanawha County Schools going on six years, James Hanshaw said that he is constantly having to watch for cars speeding by from the front and back of his bus, and commonly, the drivers are not paying attention, on their cell phones, or even aggravated and cussing him as they pass.

Hanshaw said bus drivers try to do their best with preventing students from getting hit by passing cars with hand signals such as giving them a thumbs up when it’s alright to cross, but regardless, they have no control of what happens. He said it’s a very scary situation.

“My biggest fear is to watch any student get run over, and at that moment, that’s the one time you’re on that bus and not in control,” Hanshaw said.

He said despite the buses being lit up, nighttime and the early morning hours are the worst times for cars to speed past stopped buses and that drivers need to be more conscious of the students crossing.

“Be aware of what’s there, look for the signs, look for that big yellow bus,” Hanshaw said.

A Kanawha County Schools supervisor who’s been driving the bus frequently, Lisa Wooten deals with similar situations.

One of the videos gathered off of her bus was shown at Thursday’s briefing. In it, a student was getting off of the bus and attempting to cross at the end of 35th Street Bridge, but right at that moment, a car came speeding past. However, simultaneously, a Charleston police officer came through and managed to pull the speeding car over.

Wooten said she was grateful the officer had been there at the time of the occurrence, and often, bus drivers and officers work together to bust illegally passing cars.

“Sometimes we get lucky and a cop will be sitting right there and they just go after them, and then they’ll come back and request a video for evidence,” said Wooten.

She said there’s no reason for drivers to not notice a stopping bus as they get plenty of forewarning.

“The drivers need to pay attention to the lights on the bus, you know, we turn our amber lights on far enough ahead of time to tell them, ‘look we’re coming to a stop,” Wooten said.

While one of Hanshaw’s videos he presented Thursday didn’t pertain to illegal passing, he said it was probably the scariest moments of his life. The video depicted a speeding coal truck veering over into his lane at a particularly dangerous curve. Hanshaw said he thought he and the few students on the bus at the time were going to die, but fortunately, the truck straightened back into its own lane.

“As I was getting ready to go around the curve I saw the truck, and the only thing I knew at that point was, ‘I can’t go right or I’m going to hit a hill, so I just kind of bared down and at the moment that it happened, I actually knew I was going to die at that time,” Hanshaw said.

The NASDPTS reports that there are over 41.8 million violations per year among American drivers. The annual survey is conducted by bus drivers in an effort to spread awareness of the issue and try to further minimize illegally passing drivers and other violations.