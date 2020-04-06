Kanawha County Schools switching to new meals for children

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Students in Kanawha County can expect different kinds of lunches delivered starting this week and moving forward.

Kanawha County Schools (KCS) announced its feeding program during school closures due to COVID-19 is switching to boxed meals through contractor Compass Food Service.

The deliveries remain via buses every Monday, giving students meals for an entire week. Dianne Miller, the Child Nutrition Director for KCS said there will be around 138 buses out with aides, delivering 135,000 meals.

She told 580-WCHS that workers will accept the pre-packaged meals in delivery on Saturdays and quickly load them onto the buses before Mondays.

“Going to this type of meal delivery continues the mission of feeding our students appropriately and safely,” Miller said.

“This will help eliminate the exposure of our staff to the parents and also the parents coming out to receive the meals, as well. These bus stops practice social distancing.”

The boxes will still include one breakfast and lunch per day with a variety of foods.

“I would imagine that there is not going to be pepperoni rolls in these boxes, which will be disappointing,” Miller said jokingly.

“They are all still USDA reimbursable meals going out.”

The delivery routes are expected to be the same from previous weeks except for the Sissonville area. Miller said that area has a high participation rate and there are only so many bus drivers available.

A different time slot is expected to be made for that area.

KCS left a message to students and parents with reminders:

· If you are a walker or do not have a bus stop, you can talk to a neighbor, click “School and Bus Information” and input your address or call your bus garage or the main transportation number to find the stop closest to you or where your children are staying. Bus terminal information click here. Or, main transportation number: 348-6616.

· On Monday, parents or students are asked to give a lunch number for each student receiving a meal. This is so we can make sure that as many students are served as possible.

· Please note that because we’re delivering more food, it’s taking longer at stops.

· Also, because there will be five days worth of food, you may want to consider bringing a box, wagon, or extra set of arms when picking up the bagged meals.

15 counties in the state are with Compass Foods, according to Miller. She expects little increase in cost to KCS to feed the children with this new program but said they are working with Feed America for assistance.