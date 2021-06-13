Kanawha County Schools’ summer feeding program includes daily pickups at schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It remains a little different than the traditional feeding program for Kanawha County Schools but children and families will have many opportunities to be fed through August.

Heading into its second week on Monday, Diane Miller, the Child Nutrition Director for Kanawha County Schools told 580-WCHS the school system did everything possible to put together a program as the COVID-19 pandemic still lingers.

“It’s a little different but allowing everyone across the county to have access to the meals,” she said.

In 2020, the school system pulled together 5-day meal kits given away once a week at 16 sites for June, July and August. Now with programming returning to school sites, meals are being served daily in June.

Miler said the sites and dates are in correlation with summer academies. Breakfast and Lunch are open to all children, ages 18 years and under, who would like to participate at any location.

The meals will include a sandwich, fruits, veggies, a snacking item, and milk. The program, sponsorship by the BOE of the federally funded Summer Food Service Program, will be not available on June 21 in observance of WV Day and July 5th in observance of Independence Day.

For more information about the Summer Food Service Program, call the office of Child Nutrition at (304) 348-6660.

BELOW IS THE FEEDING PROGRAM SCHEDULE:

Meals will be served daily at the following sites; Monday- Friday June 7- June 30, 2021. Breakfast served 8:00; Lunch 11:30 for on-site students. Parent pick up meals (breakfast and lunch) available from 12:00-1:00pm only:

Alban Elementary 2030 Harrison Ave, St. Albans, WV (304)722-0234

Ben Franklin Voc 500 28th Street, Dunbar, WV (304) 766-0369

Bridgeview Elem 5100 Ohio Street, So. Charleston, WV (304)766-0383

Carver Career Center 4799 Midland Trail Drive, Charleston, WV (304)348-1965

Central Elem 900 Helene St, St. Albans, WV (304)722-0226

Chesapeake Elem 13620 McCorkle, Chesapeake, WV (304)949-1121

Dunbar Intermediate 1320 Myers Ave, Dunbar, WV (304)766-1570

Flinn Elem 2206 McClure Parkway, Charleston, WV (304)348-1959

MCS Westside Elem 100 Florida St, Charleston, WV (304)348-1902

Midland Trail Elem 200 Ferry Street, Diamond, WV (304)949-1823

Overbrook Elem 218 Oakwood Drive, Charleston, WV (304)348-6179

Pt Harmony Elem 5312 Big Tyler Rd, Cross Lanes, WV (304)776-3482

Pinch Elem 300 South Pinch Road, Elkview, WV (304)348-1943

Wm. Raglin Center 115 Marshall Ave, Dunbar, WV (304)348-1942

Shoals Elem 100 Dutch Road, Charleston, WV (304)348-1900

Sissonville Elem 8324 Sissonville Drive, Sissonville, WV (304)348-1961

Weberwood Elem 732 Gordon Drive, Charleston, WV (304)348-1924

Meals will be served at the following sites on Tues and Wed only June 8-July 28 : Breakfast served at 9:00am; Lunch served at 12:00pm

Capital High School 1500 Greenbrier St, Charleston, WV (304)348-6500

George Washington HS 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston, WV (304)348-7748

Herbert Hoover HS 5090 Elk River Road N, Elkview, WV (304)348-1947

McKinley Middle School 3000 Kanawha Terrace, St Albans, WV (304) 722-0218

Nitro HS 1300 Park Ave, Nitro, WV (304)755-2451

Riverside HS 101 Warrior Way, Belle, WV (304)348-1996

Sissonville HS 6100 Sissonville Drive, Sissonville, WV (304)348-1954

South Charleston HS One Eagle Way, South Charleston, WV (304)766-0352

Meals will be served daily at the following sites Monday- Friday July 1- August 4. Breakfast served 8:00am; Lunch 11:30am for on- site students.

Parent pick up meals (breakfast and lunch) from 12:00-1:00pm only:

Central Elem 900 Helene St, St. Albans, WV (304)722-0226

Shoals Elem 100 Dutch Road, Charleston, WV (304)348-1900

Overbrook Elem 218 Oakwood Drive, Charleston, WV (304)348-6179

5-day multi meal boxes shall be distributed on Tuesdays: July 6,13,20,27 at the following sites from 12:00-1:00pm:

Capital High School 1500 Greenbrier St, Charleston, WV (304)348-6500

Flinn Elementary 2206 McClure Parkway, Charleston, WV (304)348-1959

George Washington HS 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston (304)348-7748

Herbert Hoover HS 5090 Elk River Road N, Elkview, WV (304)348-1947

McKinley Middle School 3000 Kanawha Terrace, St Albans, WV (304)722-0218

Nitro HS 1300 Park Ave, Nitro, WV (304)755-2451

Riverside HS 101 Warrior Way, Belle, WV (304)348-1996

South Charleston HS One Eagle Way, South Charleston, WV (304)766-0352

5 day multi meal boxes shall be distributed on Tuesdays: July 6,13,20,27 at the following site from 1:30-2:30pm:

MCS Westside Elem 100 Florida Street, Charleston, WV (304)348-1902

Meals will be served daily at the following sites Monday- Friday July 12-16 Breakfast at 7:30am; Lunch 11:30 am:

Capital High School 1500 Greenbrier St, Charleston, WV (304)348-6500