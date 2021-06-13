Kanawha County Schools’ summer feeding program includes daily pickups at schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It remains a little different than the traditional feeding program for Kanawha County Schools but children and families will have many opportunities to be fed through August.
Heading into its second week on Monday, Diane Miller, the Child Nutrition Director for Kanawha County Schools told 580-WCHS the school system did everything possible to put together a program as the COVID-19 pandemic still lingers.
“It’s a little different but allowing everyone across the county to have access to the meals,” she said.
In 2020, the school system pulled together 5-day meal kits given away once a week at 16 sites for June, July and August. Now with programming returning to school sites, meals are being served daily in June.
Miler said the sites and dates are in correlation with summer academies. Breakfast and Lunch are open to all children, ages 18 years and under, who would like to participate at any location.
The meals will include a sandwich, fruits, veggies, a snacking item, and milk. The program, sponsorship by the BOE of the federally funded Summer Food Service Program, will be not available on June 21 in observance of WV Day and July 5th in observance of Independence Day.
For more information about the Summer Food Service Program, call the office of Child Nutrition at (304) 348-6660.
BELOW IS THE FEEDING PROGRAM SCHEDULE:
Meals will be served daily at the following sites; Monday- Friday June 7- June 30, 2021. Breakfast served 8:00; Lunch 11:30 for on-site students. Parent pick up meals (breakfast and lunch) available from 12:00-1:00pm only:
Alban Elementary 2030 Harrison Ave, St. Albans, WV (304)722-0234
Ben Franklin Voc 500 28th Street, Dunbar, WV (304) 766-0369
Bridgeview Elem 5100 Ohio Street, So. Charleston, WV (304)766-0383
Carver Career Center 4799 Midland Trail Drive, Charleston, WV (304)348-1965
Central Elem 900 Helene St, St. Albans, WV (304)722-0226
Chesapeake Elem 13620 McCorkle, Chesapeake, WV (304)949-1121
Dunbar Intermediate 1320 Myers Ave, Dunbar, WV (304)766-1570
Flinn Elem 2206 McClure Parkway, Charleston, WV (304)348-1959
MCS Westside Elem 100 Florida St, Charleston, WV (304)348-1902
Midland Trail Elem 200 Ferry Street, Diamond, WV (304)949-1823
Overbrook Elem 218 Oakwood Drive, Charleston, WV (304)348-6179
Pt Harmony Elem 5312 Big Tyler Rd, Cross Lanes, WV (304)776-3482
Pinch Elem 300 South Pinch Road, Elkview, WV (304)348-1943
Wm. Raglin Center 115 Marshall Ave, Dunbar, WV (304)348-1942
Shoals Elem 100 Dutch Road, Charleston, WV (304)348-1900
Sissonville Elem 8324 Sissonville Drive, Sissonville, WV (304)348-1961
Weberwood Elem 732 Gordon Drive, Charleston, WV (304)348-1924
Meals will be served at the following sites on Tues and Wed only June 8-July 28 : Breakfast served at 9:00am; Lunch served at 12:00pm
Capital High School 1500 Greenbrier St, Charleston, WV (304)348-6500
George Washington HS 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston, WV (304)348-7748
Herbert Hoover HS 5090 Elk River Road N, Elkview, WV (304)348-1947
McKinley Middle School 3000 Kanawha Terrace, St Albans, WV (304) 722-0218
Nitro HS 1300 Park Ave, Nitro, WV (304)755-2451
Riverside HS 101 Warrior Way, Belle, WV (304)348-1996
Sissonville HS 6100 Sissonville Drive, Sissonville, WV (304)348-1954
South Charleston HS One Eagle Way, South Charleston, WV (304)766-0352
Meals will be served daily at the following sites Monday- Friday July 1- August 4. Breakfast served 8:00am; Lunch 11:30am for on- site students.
Parent pick up meals (breakfast and lunch) from 12:00-1:00pm only:
Central Elem 900 Helene St, St. Albans, WV (304)722-0226
Shoals Elem 100 Dutch Road, Charleston, WV (304)348-1900
Overbrook Elem 218 Oakwood Drive, Charleston, WV (304)348-6179
5-day multi meal boxes shall be distributed on Tuesdays: July 6,13,20,27 at the following sites from 12:00-1:00pm:
Capital High School 1500 Greenbrier St, Charleston, WV (304)348-6500
Flinn Elementary 2206 McClure Parkway, Charleston, WV (304)348-1959
George Washington HS 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston (304)348-7748
Herbert Hoover HS 5090 Elk River Road N, Elkview, WV (304)348-1947
McKinley Middle School 3000 Kanawha Terrace, St Albans, WV (304)722-0218
Nitro HS 1300 Park Ave, Nitro, WV (304)755-2451
Riverside HS 101 Warrior Way, Belle, WV (304)348-1996
South Charleston HS One Eagle Way, South Charleston, WV (304)766-0352
5 day multi meal boxes shall be distributed on Tuesdays: July 6,13,20,27 at the following site from 1:30-2:30pm:
MCS Westside Elem 100 Florida Street, Charleston, WV (304)348-1902
Meals will be served daily at the following sites Monday- Friday July 12-16 Breakfast at 7:30am; Lunch 11:30 am:
Capital High School 1500 Greenbrier St, Charleston, WV (304)348-6500